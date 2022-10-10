Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $45.32 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,139 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $45,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,834. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.