Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $5.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.