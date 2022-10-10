Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 347,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

