Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $135,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.64. The stock had a trading volume of 70,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

