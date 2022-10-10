Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,728 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 177,781 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,801,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,039,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.14. 49,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.