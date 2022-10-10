Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.43. 19,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,107. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

