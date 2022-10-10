Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. 35,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,777. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

