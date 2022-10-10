Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,227,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.38.

MCO stock traded down $3.16 on Monday, reaching $242.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,188. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $242.61 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

