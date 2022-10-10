Moola Celo USD (mCUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.51 Million

Moola Celo USD (mCUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Moola Celo USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moola Celo USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Moola Celo USD has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $145,507.00 worth of Moola Celo USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moola Celo USD Profile

Moola Celo USD was first traded on October 31st, 2020. Moola Celo USD’s total supply is 19,353,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,588,995 tokens. The official website for Moola Celo USD is www.moola.market. Moola Celo USD’s official message board is moolamarket.medium.com. Moola Celo USD’s official Twitter account is @moola_market.

Moola Celo USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Moola Celo USD (mCUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Moola Celo USD has a current supply of 19,353,548.838 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.moola.market/."

