Moonbeam Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $194.81 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00086255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00066567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008018 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,038,318,313 coins and its circulating supply is 398,757,285 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam (GLMR) is a cryptocurrency . Moonbeam has a current supply of 1,038,250,408 with 398,565,280 in circulation. The last known price of Moonbeam is 0.49609046 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $8,162,851.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeam.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.