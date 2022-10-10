Moonpot Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.13 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonpot has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonpot token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonpot Profile

Moonpot’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,325,835 tokens. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @moonpotdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com. The official message board for Moonpot is moonpot.com/alpha.

Moonpot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot (POTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonpot has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonpot is 0.13686438 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,129.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://play.moonpot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

