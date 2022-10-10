Morgan Stanley Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $86.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 513,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.