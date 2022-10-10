Morgan Stanley Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $86.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.93.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 13.9 %
NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 513,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
