Morpheus Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.77 or 0.99993613 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003464 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00044376 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022366 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus Labs is https://reddit.com/r/morpheuslabsasia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheuslabs_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus Labs has a current supply of 705,999,995 with 524,999,999.2358 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus Labs is 0.00440073 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $95,835.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheuslabs.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

