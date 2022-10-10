Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Morphic Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ MORF opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

