Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 1-Year Low at $526.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.36), with a volume of 86043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($6.84).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of £299.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 890.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 981.28.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 87.81%.
Insider Activity at Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
