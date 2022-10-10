Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 1-Year Low at $526.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.36), with a volume of 86043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($6.84).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of £299.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 890.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 981.28.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

Insider Activity at Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In related news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £99,745.80 ($120,524.17). In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £1,670.05 ($2,017.94). Also, insider Ben Thompson bought 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,745.80 ($120,524.17). Insiders have purchased a total of 17,267 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,975 over the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

