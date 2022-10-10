Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,058 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $244.77 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.40.

