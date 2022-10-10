Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

