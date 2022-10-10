Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,231,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after buying an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 13.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.19 million, a P/E ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.