mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005133 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $36.41 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD was first traded on March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,667,055 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable USD (MUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. mStable USD has a current supply of 41,085,970.46059056. The last known price of mStable USD is 0.995 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,079.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mstable.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

