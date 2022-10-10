Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $14.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Navient by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 1,563.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Navient by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

