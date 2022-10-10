Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Neogen traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 31608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,518. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Neogen by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

