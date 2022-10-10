Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Up to $38.62

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.62, but opened at $40.00. Nevro shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Nevro Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

