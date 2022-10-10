New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Several research firms recently commented on NGD. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $641.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 602,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,326 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

