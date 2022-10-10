Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.11

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

