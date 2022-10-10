NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 0.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC remained flat at $3.74 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 389,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,358,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

