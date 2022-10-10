NewGen Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. Tricon Residential comprises approximately 5.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.29% of Tricon Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $97,541,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after buying an additional 2,159,334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $29,049,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after buying an additional 1,483,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,420. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.89.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 170.54% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.