NEXTEP (NEXTEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,775.00

NEXTEP (NEXTEP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, NEXTEP has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One NEXTEP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NEXTEP has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $19,775.00 worth of NEXTEP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXTEP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NEXTEP Token Profile

NEXTEP was first traded on December 5th, 2021. The official website for NEXTEP is nextepcrypto.com. NEXTEP’s official Twitter account is @nextep_crypto.

NEXTEP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXTEP (NEXTEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXTEP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NEXTEP is 0.00010819 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,425.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextepcrypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXTEP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXTEP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXTEP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXTEP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXTEP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.