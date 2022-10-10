NFT Champions (CHAMP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.99 Million

NFT Champions (CHAMP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. NFT Champions has a market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $47,692.00 worth of NFT Champions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Champions has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One NFT Champions token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFT Champions Token Profile

NFT Champions’ genesis date was October 26th, 2021. NFT Champions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NFT Champions’ official Twitter account is @nftchampions and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFT Champions’ official website is nftchampions.cc.

NFT Champions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Champions (CHAMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. NFT Champions has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NFT Champions is 0.02381211 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $642,389.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftchampions.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Champions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Champions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Champions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

