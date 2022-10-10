Nikola Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 169,300 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 84,630 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 676,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,701. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 274,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,365,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Nikola has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

