Nitro Network Price Hits $0.0001 (NCash)

Nitro Network (NCash) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Nitro Network has a market cap of $396,498.90 and approximately $118,750.00 worth of Nitro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nitro Network has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nitro Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,247.22 or 1.00029613 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022786 BTC.

About Nitro Network

Nitro Network (NCash) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nitro Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,325,209,699 tokens. Nitro Network’s official message board is nitronetwork.medium.com. Nitro Network’s official website is nitro.network. The Reddit community for Nitro Network is https://reddit.com/r/nucleusvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro Network’s official Twitter account is @nitro_hq.

Buying and Selling Nitro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nitro Network (NCash) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Nitro Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,325,209,698.881813 in circulation. The last known price of Nitro Network is 0.00005315 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $93,887.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nitro.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.