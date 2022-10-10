Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nomad Foods traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 2363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 161,832 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd raised its position in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 1,610,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.