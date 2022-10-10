North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

MPC stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.51. 58,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

