North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 4.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.8 %

APH stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.93. 32,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

