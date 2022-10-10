North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 3,788 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 240,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
