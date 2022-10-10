North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 3,788 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 240,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,367. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.