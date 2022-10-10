North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.59% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 84,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.381 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

