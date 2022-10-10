Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 7.5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.93. 719,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,744,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

