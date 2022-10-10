NumisMe (NUME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,270.00

NumisMe (NUME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. NumisMe has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and approximately $9,270.00 worth of NumisMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NumisMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NumisMe has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NumisMe

NumisMe’s genesis date was March 29th, 2022. The official website for NumisMe is numisme.io. NumisMe’s official Twitter account is @numismecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NumisMe

According to CryptoCompare, “NumisMe (NUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NumisMe has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NumisMe is 0.02318436 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $106.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://numisme.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NumisMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NumisMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NumisMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

