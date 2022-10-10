Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 4.8% Higher

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.41. 5,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 923,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

