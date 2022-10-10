Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut shares of Nuvei from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nuvei from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Down 5.2 %

Nuvei stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 55.77. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 950,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.