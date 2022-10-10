Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $935.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 88,069 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 63,143 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 85.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

