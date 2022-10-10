Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.19.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $8.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,269. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average of $270.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

