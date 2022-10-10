Olyseum (OLY) Market Cap Reaches $3.38 Million

Olyseum (OLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $13,341.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Olyseum Coin Profile
Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Olyseum is olyseum.com/index. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Olyseum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.