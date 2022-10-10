OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $236.67 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $236.67 million and $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008700 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00086384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00066609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007928 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000268 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OMG Network has a current supply of 140,245,398.24513277. The last known price of OMG Network is 1.71394138 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $15,789,689.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omg.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.