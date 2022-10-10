ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Cut by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 1.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 115.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 170,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 53.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

