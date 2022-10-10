ONUS (ONUS) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. ONUS has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $6,005.00 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ONUS Token Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,101,553 tokens. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onusfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. ONUS’s official website is goonus.io/en.

ONUS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.48353315 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,184.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goonus.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

