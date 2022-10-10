Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.82. 408,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,163. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

