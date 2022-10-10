Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target Cut to €6.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.30 ($6.43) to €5.90 ($6.02) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OUTFF stock remained flat at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

