Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E’s Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E trimmed its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,942,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523,891 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 86.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E owned approximately 7.08% of Owl Rock Capital worth $344,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. 38,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.