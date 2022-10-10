PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 387,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.