ParagonsDAO (PDT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.94 Million

ParagonsDAO (PDT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, ParagonsDAO has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ParagonsDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. ParagonsDAO has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $10,585.00 worth of ParagonsDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ParagonsDAO Profile

ParagonsDAO’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. ParagonsDAO’s total supply is 162,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,664,747 tokens. The official message board for ParagonsDAO is medium.com/@paragonsdao. ParagonsDAO’s official website is paragonsdao.com. ParagonsDAO’s official Twitter account is @paragonsdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParagonsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “ParagonsDAO (PDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ParagonsDAO has a current supply of 162,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ParagonsDAO is 0.07611182 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paragonsdao.com/.”

